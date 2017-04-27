Hahn’s experience is unmatched

In recent years, State College has been fortunate in its mayors. Arnold Addison, Bill Welch and Elizabeth Goreham have been able and forward-looking leaders.
I believe that we have a chance to add a fourth name to this list. I am supporting Don Hahn in the mayoral election this year.
I have known Don for many years and served with him on borough council. His depth of experience in borough government is unmatched.
We are living in difficult times and all local governments will be facing unprecedented challenges. State College Borough is a wonderfully diverse and vibrant place. To keep it that way and move it into the future, we need a mayor who can listen to all its people and who will be an advocate for its values.
Don Hahn is my choice.
Peter Morris, State College
