Bish possesses all the right tools

I endorse Justin Bish for the office of magisterial district judge. There is no doubt that Justin is running against qualified opponents. However, Justin possesses all of the tools essential to a competent jurist, and I believe that he is the most well-balanced candidate.
Justin earned a juris doctor degree from Penn State Law and subsequently sat for and passed the Pennsylvania bar exam. A formal legal education is a valuable tool for a public official whose function is to adjudicate legal controversies in a manner that will undoubtedly impact the lives of the parties coming before the court.
Since passing the bar, Justin has practiced law with McQuaide Blasko’s litigation practice group. Justin is dedicated to public service and serves as a member of the Army National Guard. While in law school, Justin also worked to help found a clinic that assists other service members and veterans with legal issues.
In conjunction with his formal education and service mentality, Justin has consistently demonstrated a high level of personal integrity. I believe that, if elected, Justin will pursue the truth and apply the law fairly and without bias. This should be as important to the person who may be arraigned on criminal charges as it would be to an abuse victim seeking an emergency PFA, to a landlord or tenant in a dispute under a lease.
Justin possesses the legal knowledge, common sense and impartiality to give everyone a fair shake. Justin Bish deserves your vote.
John Bee, State College
