Proud of PSU’s climate action

As a graduate research assistant who moved here from Texas five years ago, I have been excited to discover the commitment of the Penn State community toward addressing climate change and building a sustainable future.
Penn State has several of the world’s leading climate scientists, and in Penn State’s 2016-20 five-year plan the university has set ambitious sustainability goals. In my survey research of undergraduate students, we have repeatedly found that a solid majority of Penn State students report concern about climate change and support action to address the issue.
Similarly, outside the university, the local community is equally committed to climate action: the State College Borough Council recently endorsed a plan to mitigate climate change through putting a price on carbon. Yet, our representatives in Harrisburg and Washington are ignoring us on this issue.
I am particularly disappointed by the silence of our state senator, Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman. Sen. Corman’s website does not even mention climate change, and my repeated phone calls to his office to ask about his position have been deflected.
When a group of us went to Harrisburg last summer to talk with Sen. Corman about the need to take action on climate change, but he failed to show up to the meeting. Our senator should represent Centre County and the values of the Penn State community by working to take action on this important issue. To Sen. Corman: How will we transition to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050?
Nathaniel Geiger,
State College
