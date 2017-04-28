Cantorna cares about the people

We face a critical election May 16 in Centre County. We will choose a Democrat for district attorney. Bernie Cantorna should be our choice.
He has the experience and temperament to be an excellent DA, especially since he really cares for people. Bernie has all the official preparation for the job He has practiced criminal law for many years. He has served as a public defender. He teaches prosecutorial and defense practice at law schools. He is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court. He has business and management experience.
But Bernie’s most important characteristic is that he cares about people. He will be tough on people who hurt other people — crimes of violence, drug dealers, and that sort. But he cares about the young people who do something stupid and could end up ruining their lives. He cares about those who are addicted and need help overcoming that addiction. He sees many petty crimes as calls for help from people who have lost their way and need help getting back on the right track.
I have spent time with Bernie meeting people at their homes, at meeting places and in public. He strikes everyone he meets as a genuine guy, one who wants to listen to them and hear about their concerns.
We need Bernie Cantorna in the DA’s office to straighten out that place and give folks confidence in the justice system again.
Mary Dupuis, State College
