Bish will bring new energy, ideas

I want to encourage every voter in Ferguson, Patton, Halfmoon and North/West College Townships to support Justin Bish in his candidacy for district judge.
Over the past year I have been privileged to work with Bish and witness firsthand his passion for our country and the laws that govern it. Not only is Bish an active commissioned officer in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, he is a zealous advocate for our veterans, who after selflessly serving our country, come home to find a morass of red tape when trying to claim their benefits. Bish has already spent countless volunteer hours supporting the veterans in our community through the Penn State Law Veterans and Servicemembers Legal Clinic, which he co-founded in 2015.
Bish has been endorsed by the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Constables because they know that if elected, he will bring new energy and ideas to the people’s court so that it can better serve the people — something that benefits all of us. I have no doubt that Bish is the right candidate to bring the honesty, integrity and fairness that is required for this position, and I know that if you just take a look at what he’s already done for our community, you would agree.
Terry Harris, State College
