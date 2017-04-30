A vote for Black won’t disappoint

I’ve known Michael Black for five years. He is a fantastic husband and father, he steps up as a community volunteer when needed, he is reliable, and he is the most passionate man I know when it comes to following through with what he believes in.
Black has been a longtime resident of State College, a highly successful and professional businessman, and he truly cares about this community.
Casting a vote for Black for mayor will ensure that your voice matters, and that his energetic character follows through to make the State College community a better place for everyone. I know he will strive for inclusiveness and transparency, and I urge you to vote for Black for mayor. You won’t be disappointed.
Jeff Peters, State College
Comments