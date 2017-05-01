Marshall fair, impartial

I am writing in support of Brian Marshall for Centre County judge of common pleas.
I have personally known Marshall since he moved to Centre County. In all respects, he is the right person for this job. He is a well-respected attorney who was voted president of the Centre County Bar Association. He will provide fair and impartial justice to everyone who comes before the court. His experience in family law, collaborative law and mediation will serve us all well. Most importantly, he has the temperament that would make him a calm, thoughtful and respectful judge.
On May 16, please vote for Marshall, a person we can all feel proud to call judge.
David Werner, State College
Comments