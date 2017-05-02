Party shouldn’t matter in judge race

A recent letter to the editor regarding the upcoming election for judge indicated support for a candidate based on his political party. In Pennsylvania, candidates for judge are permitted — and should — cross-file with both political parties.
The intent of cross-filing is to remove party politics from a position that demands impartiality. The political party of a judge and especially of the individual(s) standing in front of the judge should never be a factor in the judicial process.
Support for a judge should be based on qualifications, not politics.
With almost double the experience of his opponent, Ron McGlaughlin has served as a law clerk for a judge and as a Mental Health Review officer, hearing and deciding mental health cases. More importantly, the bulk of McGlaughlin’s 30-year legal practice in Centre County has been in the area of family and criminal law — the cases that most often come before a Court of Common Pleas judge.
At the League of Women Voters forum, we heard McGlaughlin’s opponent admit he has never tried a case before a jury. McGlaughlin has that experience and will seamlessly transition into the seat left open by Judge Tom Kistler, who is retiring. McGlaughlin was unanimously endorsed by Bald Eagle Lodge 51 of The Fraternal Order of Police, demonstrating that our trusted local law enforcement view him as the most qualified candidate.
Please join me in voting for Ron McGlaughlin for judge of Centre County’s Court of Common Pleas.
Patty Kleban, Port Matilda
