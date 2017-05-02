Letters to the Editor

Vote Mower for borough council

May 02, 2017 7:40 PM

The borough of State College would be well-served with Steve Mower on council.

Mower spent his youth here and had good memories of the atmosphere provided for children and families, as well as the many opportunities offered by Penn State.

After retirement, he chose to return to his “hometown” and would now like to give back to the community.

Mower’s career consisted of human resources/management positions with General Motors, Thompson Steel Co. and Thomson Reuters Corp., with experience in listening, mediating, negotiating, and especially problem-solving.

He now has both the time and talent to invest in shaping the future of the borough. His interests lie in a sustainable financial model, a vibrant downtown, town-gown relations and issues that are important to the neighborhoods.

His mantra: “There is always a solution, and as long as there is trust and mutual respect we can always find those solutions.” I urge you to consider voting for Mower for borough council on May 16.

Sally Lenker, State College

