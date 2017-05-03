Cotarelo gets things done

Marina Cotarelo is an excellent choice for State College Borough Council because she knows how to get things done.
I met Marina a little more than a year ago while preparing for our cross-country cycling trip from Connecticut to California. The purpose of the trip, organized through the nonprofit organization Bike & Build, was to benefit affordable housing and prepare young leaders for a lifetime of service. In both of these areas, Marina shined.
As one of the trip leaders, I would check in with Marina in the months leading up to the event, and what struck me most about her was her preparedness, intelligence and critical approach to important matters. During pre-trip discussions about affordable housing, she was never afraid to ask the “why” behind the “what,” digging deeper into the many facets of the affordable housing cause. Over the course of the summer we got to know each other much better, and her passion for leadership and service became obvious; the transition for Marina from public service through a nonprofit to public service in government is a natural one.
With Marina Cotarelo as a State College Borough Council member, you can expect a leader who is passionate, approachable, and who works well with others to achieve goals greater than herself.
Erik Wright, Philadelphia
