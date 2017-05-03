Letters to the Editor

May 03, 2017 10:04 PM

Vote for Cotarelo

I strongly encourage residents of State College to vote for Marina Cotarelo for Borough Council.

I met Cotarelo last summer on a cross-country service bike trip. We partnered with affordable housing organizations across the United States. She spoke frequently of her love for State College and her desire to bring her passion for affordable housing back to the local level. I admire her dedication, perseverance and ability to think critically during often challenging situations that arose on the road last summer. I believe she will be an excellent, thoughtful and persuasive addition to the council.

Margaret Williford,

Denver, Colo.

