Hahn will advocate for community

If this year in Washington has taught us anything, it is that experience matters. What happens in Harrisburg directly affects State College. It is important to elect a mayor who is knowledgeable about how local and state governments work, both independently and together. It is important to elect candidates who are experienced in advocating for people.
There is one candidate in the State College mayoral race with the experience to seamlessly transition into that role — Don Hahn. I have known and worked with Hahn for more than 12 years. He has practiced law for 25 years, advocating for all of his clients equally. He served on State College Borough Council for 12 years, listened to residents, talked through potential solutions and made decisions. In these roles, he has heard people’s concerns and worked with them and others to remedy problems and to build up our community.
He graduated from State High and Penn State, raised a family here and has been heavily involved in the community. As a lifelong State College resident, he understands the issues that are important to all borough residents, including students, families and those with fixed incomes.
I lived in the borough as an undergrad and currently live here with my family. It is the place I call home, and I would not entrust it to just anyone. I will vote for Don Hahn, because he has the knowledge and the experience to advocate for this community. Please vote for Don Hahn on May 16.
Susan Bardo, State College
