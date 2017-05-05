There can be no better demonstration of the character of a judge than how he or she works with families and the community to keep people from entering the legal system.
Every study shows that preventing crime and other forms of anti-social behavior in the first place costs us all far less than ignoring the conditions and causes of that behavior. We all pay the price when the sense of a caring community is lost.
Building a caring community is at the heart of Centre County judge candidate Brian Marshall’s professional and personal life. As a specialist in collaborative law and a trained mediator in family law, Marshall’s focus on fairness and patience with all involved parties seeks to reflect that caring community.
A native of nearby Clearfield, Marshall hasn’t forgotten his roots and how he could help the people build community there. He recently led the planning, fundraising and construction for much-needed improvements to the Clearfield Community Pool, even while working and raising his family here in Centre County.
Thanks to his tireless efforts, the renovations were well-received and the pool regained popularity, again becoming an asset for the entire community. Marshall continues to serve the Clearfield pool as board president.
By demonstrating community involvement and leadership at its best, Marshall demonstrated his true character. Centre County deserves Marshall as our next judge. Brian Marshall deserves your vote on May 16.
Linda Gall, Boalsburg
