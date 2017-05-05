Hahn examines issues deeply

Don Hahn and I have been friends for two decades. There are three major reasons he will get my vote for mayor of State College:
First, he knows in great detail how the borough operates and its future issues, such as the total rewriting of all our zoning ordinances. When it is completed sometime in 2018, the new zoning laws will have a significant impact on how land and property use is determined — and will affect us all. Hahn has wrestled with zoning issues as a Borough Council member, as a planning commissioner and currently as a member of the redevelopment authority.
Second, Hahn is respected and fair in his decision making. He examines complicated issues deeply using his legal background, his deep personal knowledge of the community as a State College native, a Penn State graduate and longtime resident.
Third, as mayor, Hahn can be trusted to use his high personal standards and knowledge to effectively represent the borough’s interests to Penn State, the Centre Region, Centre County, as well as state and national entities.
Hahn, known for his kindness, fairness, intelligence and integrity, is by far the best candidate to represent all the various stakeholders as the next mayor of our incredible community. I urge you to join me and vote for Don Hahn for mayor.
Jack Matson, State College
