Thank you, Philipsburg state police

With great respect and sincerity, I would like to thank the men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police Philipsburg Barracks.
On May 2, we had a malfunction of our security system. This malfunction sent a false alarm to the Philipsburg Barracks. Within three minutes, we had three troopers in our pharmacy ready to protect and defend my staff, our customers and ultimately our community from a potential robbery of narcotic medications.
This reaffirms the importance of ensuring the Philipsburg barracks remain open. Please join me in an appeal to those responsible for making the decision to allow them to continue to serve and defend our community.
Anthony Gallucci,
Philipsburg
Gallucci is owner of Grattan’s Pharmacy & Gifts in
Philipsburg.
