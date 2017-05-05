Black brings people together

Michael Black has the work ethic and positive outlook that brings people together. As a lifelong resident of State College, I am proud to support Black for mayor. I've known him for almost 25 years and through that time he has been consistently positive, energetic and outgoing. He genuinely cares for State College and its residents. His talents are diverse and his leadership skills are immediately apparent. He is a devoted husband and father and is truly an asset to this community. Please vote for Michael Black on May 16.
Michael Kipp, State College
Comments