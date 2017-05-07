Marshall, the typeof person we need

I am writing in support of Brian Marshall, candidate for Centre County judge. I have lived across the street from Brian and his family for 14 years, and can say, without a doubt, that Brian is the type of person we need serving as judge.
Brian is a respected attorney who has helped a number of my friends with complicated legal matters. He has the skills and experience needed to serve as a judge. But what I really want to tell you about is Brian as a neighbor, friend and father.
He is the type of person you can count on to mow your lawn if your mower is broken, or clear your driveway of snow when you are on vacation. He always attends his children’s sporting and music activities, despite his very busy schedule. And he is one of those parents who stays late to help clean up after a school event, when everyone else has gone home. Brian is devoted to his family and, with his wife, Amy, is raising two great kids who understand the importance of giving back to our community.
If I ever have to appear in court, I would want to know that the person on the bench not only has the knowledge and experience to serve as judge, but also is someone who really cares. That person is Brian Marshall. Please join me in supporting him for Centre County judge on May 16.
Jennifer Fitzgerald, Port Matilda
Comments