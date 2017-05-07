House vote took away health care

Centre County’s own Rep. Glenn Thompson describes himself as a health care expert. On Thursday, Thompson voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).
I have been practicing medicine in Centre County for the past 20 years, and I am a health care expert. My qualifications to be a health care expert include admitting patients to hospitals, prescribing medications and performing surgeries. I, along with my fellow health care experts in the American Medical Association, American College of OB/GYN, and the American Hospital Association, vehemently oppose the repeal of the ACA.
If the members of Congress would listen to real health care experts, then meaningful changes could be made to improve the ACA.
The health care experts in this country realize that what Congress did Thursday was take away health care from Americans. That is nothing to celebrate. It is a shameful disgrace.
Theodore J. Hovick Jr., State College
