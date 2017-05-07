Letters to the Editor

May 07, 2017 10:05 PM

House vote took away health care

Centre County’s own Rep. Glenn Thompson describes himself as a health care expert. On Thursday, Thompson voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

I have been practicing medicine in Centre County for the past 20 years, and I am a health care expert. My qualifications to be a health care expert include admitting patients to hospitals, prescribing medications and performing surgeries. I, along with my fellow health care experts in the American Medical Association, American College of OB/GYN, and the American Hospital Association, vehemently oppose the repeal of the ACA.

If the members of Congress would listen to real health care experts, then meaningful changes could be made to improve the ACA.

The health care experts in this country realize that what Congress did Thursday was take away health care from Americans. That is nothing to celebrate. It is a shameful disgrace.

Theodore J. Hovick Jr., State College

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Penn State President Eric Barron finds details heart-wrenching and incomprehensible

Penn State President Eric Barron finds details heart-wrenching and incomprehensible 3:57

Penn State President Eric Barron finds details heart-wrenching and incomprehensible
No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says 3:47

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says
Strong winds sweep State College 3:30

Strong winds sweep State College

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos