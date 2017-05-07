Letters to the Editor

May 07, 2017 10:06 PM

Vote Murphy for borough council

Dan Murphy is a person we need on the State College Borough Council. I have known Murphy for several years as an appointee to the PSU Commission on Racial/Ethnic Diversity, and have come to see him as a bright, thoughtful, empathetic and creative leader, dedicated to social justice and diversity at Penn State and in our community.

Murphy believes in evidence-based local initiatives, including recycling and composting to reduce the depletion of local resources. He also believes strongly in bikes, buses, natural canopies and green spaces in the borough to reduce reliance on cars and encourage pleasurable walking. I want you to join me in voting for Dan Murphy on May 16.

Audrey Maretzki, State College

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Penn State President Eric Barron finds details heart-wrenching and incomprehensible

Penn State President Eric Barron finds details heart-wrenching and incomprehensible 3:57

Penn State President Eric Barron finds details heart-wrenching and incomprehensible
No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says 3:47

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says
Strong winds sweep State College 3:30

Strong winds sweep State College

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos