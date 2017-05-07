Vote Murphy for borough council

Dan Murphy is a person we need on the State College Borough Council. I have known Murphy for several years as an appointee to the PSU Commission on Racial/Ethnic Diversity, and have come to see him as a bright, thoughtful, empathetic and creative leader, dedicated to social justice and diversity at Penn State and in our community.
Murphy believes in evidence-based local initiatives, including recycling and composting to reduce the depletion of local resources. He also believes strongly in bikes, buses, natural canopies and green spaces in the borough to reduce reliance on cars and encourage pleasurable walking. I want you to join me in voting for Dan Murphy on May 16.
Audrey Maretzki, State College
