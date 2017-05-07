Letters to the Editor

Bish a judge we can be proud of

It is truly an honor to write this letter on behalf of Justin Bish. Many years ago, I had the privilege to instruct Army ROTC at Penn State. The Nittany Lion Battalion produces many outstanding officers for the U.S. Army, and Bish was one of the best leaders that I had worked with during my time at PSU.

Bish leads by example, works extremely hard, genuinely cares about his fellow man and has proven to be an excellent decision maker. Bish is a person of the highest character and can be trusted to do what is right. Bish has lived a life of service before self and has the toughness, work ethic and compassion to represent our great community as a district judge.

I have served in the Army National Guard for the past 24 years and Bish is one of the best leaders that I have served with. Without hesitation, I highly encourage you to vote Justin Bish for district Judge. He is prepared to excel at this challenging position, and will be a judge that makes us proud!

Dale Titus, Ferguson Township

