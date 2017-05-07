Make Dauler ‘the face’ of the borough

I strongly urge a vote for Catherine Dauler for State College mayor in the May 16 primary election. Dauler has a wide background and range of experience in borough government and local issues. For years she was involved in her neighborhood association and the coalition of neighborhood associations. This gives her grass-roots knowledge of neighborhood issues and contacts at that level. Also, her years of service on borough council provide in-depth knowledge of the functioning of the council and borough operations. More importantly, the mayor serves as the “face” of State College. Dauler will be excellent in this role. The citizens of the borough will be well served having her as mayor.
Stephen Smith, State College
Comments