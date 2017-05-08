Myers deserves our votes

Evan Myers is our choice for remaining a member of the State College Borough Council.
Throughout his life and while serving on the State College Borough Council, Myers has built a solid reputation of open-mindedness with the ability to envision a comprehensive overview of the issues at hand. At Borough Council meetings, he clearly demonstrates that he has delved into available background material and researched relevant information while taking into consideration the opinions and positions of others. Further, Myers looks at all sides of issues and how his decision will affect our community. The fact that Myers seeks affordable housing and works to connect all areas of our community is impressive.
Please vote for Myers when you make your choices at the polls May 16. Myers will continue to serve State College well!
Bill and Jean Bemis, State College
