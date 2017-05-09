Black offers new leadership

Michael Black offers a unique blend of experience and vision to the office of mayor of State College.
We have known Michael and his family for nearly 30 years. We admire his tireless ability to think big, listen thoughtfully, work energetically and connect people of all ages and interests into a vibrant force excited about making a better community.
Locally, Michael is known as a successful photographer/designer and business owner, a youth sports coach, and alumnus of Leadership Centre County. But in 1991, he came to State College as a student affairs professional, pursuing a doctoral degree in higher education. As a student, he served on the Graduate Student Organization and on the Penn State Budget Committee.
At a pivotal point, Michael decided to pursue his creative passions in photography and design. Eventually, he built an innovative studio and arts space in the borough. In addition, Michael has given back by hosting events bringing together local and national artists with other members of the community.
Michael and his wife, Tanya, a public school teacher, are involved in community organizations with their son, Lake. As mayor, Michael would promote inclusiveness of the many voices in our community. His platform includes neighborhood preservation, community affairs, accountability in government, and sustainable business growth to support a thriving borough for everyone.
Vicki Fong, State College
