Black, a future worth supporting

I am happy to support Michael Black in his campaign for mayor of State College.
I have known and worked with Michael for many years and am always impressed and inspired by his boundless energy, creative ideas and ethical integrity. While his young family has grown up in State College, Michael has come to understand the diverse range of contributions that make State College such a wonderful place to learn, live and enjoy.
I believe that he appreciates, and will be able to manage, the delicate task of town and gown relations, as well as safeguarding the well-being and prosperity of the borough residents and businesses.
As a 56-year resident of the State College borough, a future with Michael Black as mayor is one that I feel very comfortable supporting. I urge you to share my support and vote for Michael Black for State College mayor on May 16.
Susy Smith Glenn, State College
