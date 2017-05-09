Letters to the Editor

May 09, 2017 10:27 PM

Black, a future worth supporting

I am happy to support Michael Black in his campaign for mayor of State College.

I have known and worked with Michael for many years and am always impressed and inspired by his boundless energy, creative ideas and ethical integrity. While his young family has grown up in State College, Michael has come to understand the diverse range of contributions that make State College such a wonderful place to learn, live and enjoy.

I believe that he appreciates, and will be able to manage, the delicate task of town and gown relations, as well as safeguarding the well-being and prosperity of the borough residents and businesses.

As a 56-year resident of the State College borough, a future with Michael Black as mayor is one that I feel very comfortable supporting. I urge you to share my support and vote for Michael Black for State College mayor on May 16.

Susy Smith Glenn, State College

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Penn State President Eric Barron finds details heart-wrenching and incomprehensible

Penn State President Eric Barron finds details heart-wrenching and incomprehensible 3:57

Penn State President Eric Barron finds details heart-wrenching and incomprehensible
No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says 3:47

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says
Strong winds sweep State College 3:30

Strong winds sweep State College

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos