Black has vision for community

I am writing to endorse Michael Black as the mayor of State College.
Having known Michael for many years, I can vouch for his moral integrity, reliable character and good judgment. He has more than 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur and as a teacher. His artistic programs at Black Sun Studio have been a crossroads for bringing together many different communities toward a common purpose.
His vision of the community is a healthy mixture of idealism and pragmatism. For example, while he believes in the importance of continued commercial growth in the borough, he also knows that it must be balanced by protecting the interests of property owners, tourists, students as well as neighboring municipalities.
Most important, as mayor, he will serve as the “face” of State College. I cannot think of a more honest, compassionate, and charismatic person to fulfill that role.
I urge you to join me in voting for Michael Black for mayor.
Taylor Greer, State College
