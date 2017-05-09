Proud to support Black for mayor

I am proud to support Michael Black for State College mayor and encourage all residents to vote for him in the May 16 primary election.
My husband and I are Penn State alumni (2001) and still reside in Ferguson Township with our two children. Although we do not live in the borough, decisions made for State College certainly impact partnering townships. We fully support Michael as an unquestionably qualified mayoral candidate who will take State College to compassionate, cultivated levels of success.
I have known Michael for more than 15 years and have been continuously inspired by his positive energy, both professionally and personally. I can speak firsthand that Michael Black is and always has been a fair, passionate and goal-oriented individual, as I had the honor to work for him as a clerical assistant at Black Sun Studio.
He strives toward high expectations, and steers away from mediocrity and stagnant plateaus. Not only is he an innovative thinker and leader, but Michael Black is also a doer. He enthusiastically demonstrates the work-life balance as he is a dedicated businessman, community leader, husband and father.
Please vote for Michael Black as the Democratic candidate for State College mayor next Tuesday, May 16.
Amber Ligetti, State College
