Parks Miller deals with issues head on

“If Stacy wins, we all win” is true!

Stacy Parks Miller is qualified, transparent and not afraid of controversy.

She deals with issues head on.

As a small-business owner and resident of Centre County, I want to know that someone qualified is at the head of the DA’s office to bring victims the justice they deserve.

I’ve had enough insipid, inept and unqualified people trying to run government lately.

My vote is going to someone qualified and has a proven track record of how to convict criminals.

#TEAMSTACY

Leslie Rapsey, Philipsburg

