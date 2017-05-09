Parks Miller stands up for children

On May 16, I plan on voting for Stacy Parks Miller.
For the past seven years, she has served as our district attorney, standing up for those who need it most — children — and I am confident that she will continue that trend once re-elected.
She was a founding member of the Children’s Advocacy Center in Centre County, which helps guarantee that the safety and well-being of the child is the priority in cases in which children are involved. She actively pursues lengthy sentences for child abusers and protects our community.
I hope that all of you will vote on the 16th, and I would encourage you to vote for Stacy Parks Miller!
Nanci Rommel, State College
Comments