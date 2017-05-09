Black the right choice

I am a State College resident who has lived here for over 25 years, first as a Penn State student and now as a working mother raising a family.
I have known Michael Black and his family for almost 20 years. Michael represents the type of leadership that our beloved town needs. He is a loyal friend and neighbor, a dedicated family man, a successful small-business owner and a creative problem-solving leader who will sustain our current success while fostering positive change. His passion for inclusivity, connection, respectful communication, and community will guide us to an even more prosperous future.
As next Tuesday’s election approaches, I urge you to consider each candidate and then to confidently and proudly vote Michael Black for mayor on May 16.
Deb Schram, State College
