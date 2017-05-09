Finally the right man: Michael Black

When I learned that Michael Black was running for mayor of State College, I smiled inside and out.
I met Michael Black nearly 20 years ago when I vetted him for a large-scale project. He stood out among the highly talented candidates from Philadelphia, New York City and State College. He earned the job. Since that first encounter, Michael continues to impress me with his endless energy, patience and professionalism.
I admire the man, the husband and the father he is and continues to become. He’s a man of genuine honesty, integrity and love. As a mother, businesswoman and philanthropist who has dedicated her life to the welfare of our community and Penn State, I can honestly say that my dear friend Michael is the future leader we all need.
His passion and creativity blended with his wonderful good nature will set the foundation for what we all desire State College to be for years to come — safe, inclusive, welcoming and vibrant. Michael Black has my entire family’s full support.
Helen Woskob, State College
