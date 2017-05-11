Letters to the Editor

May 11, 2017 12:50 AM

A DA that stands up for victims

As a mother, a grandmother and a longtime local resident, I am deeply concerned about the safety of our community. I want to know that we have the most experienced legal practitioners in place in the most important criminal justice roles. One such position is that of district attorney.

The DA is the top prosecuting attorney for state crimes that occur within county borders. I want an experienced prosecutor with the expertise to analyze evidence, to decide when prosecution is necessitated and to argue that case in court with deep conviction. I want a DA that stands with and for the victims of crime and fights with all necessary tenacity to ensure justice is served.

I believe Stacy Parks Miller has been that DA and should continue to be our DA. That’s why I will be casting my vote for Stacy Parks Miller.

Lynne French, State College

