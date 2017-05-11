Dauler has experience

Cathy Dauler is our most experienced candidate for mayor.
She has represented our community on State College Borough Council for 14 years. She has spent many years working with the neighborhood associations, Downtown Improvement District, National League of Cities and Penn State. She knows full well the challenges we face going forward.
Cathy Dauler comes to council meetings fully prepared. Her conduct at all times is courteous and professional. She has strived to maintain a solid working relationship with fellow council members, the borough manager, department heads and staff. She understands that nothing is accomplished without consensus.
For the past 27 years, Cathy has been welcoming the newest members of our community through Global Connections, teaching English as a second language. Her students come from all over the world and find common ground in her classroom — learning about each others’ cultures and our democracy. She is always listening and learning from her students as well.
Cathy will represent State College in a professional, thoughtful and respectful manner. Please vote for Catherine Dauler on May 16.
Wanda M. Clayton-Sams, State College
