Hahn truly listens

In a couple of conversations about the State College mayoral race recently, I volunteered that over the years I have been extremely impressed with the thoughtfulness and commitment of Don Hahn.
I also said that if people valued the ability of the mayor to truly listen to people and consider all sides of difficult issues, I couldn’t imagine a better, more experienced, or more committed person for the job than Don.
I thought I should repeat that perspective in a more public and germane forum in the hope that it might be of interest to others.
Dorn Hetzel, State College
