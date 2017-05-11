Letters to the Editor

May 11, 2017 12:50 AM

Hahn truly listens

In a couple of conversations about the State College mayoral race recently, I volunteered that over the years I have been extremely impressed with the thoughtfulness and commitment of Don Hahn.

I also said that if people valued the ability of the mayor to truly listen to people and consider all sides of difficult issues, I couldn’t imagine a better, more experienced, or more committed person for the job than Don.

I thought I should repeat that perspective in a more public and germane forum in the hope that it might be of interest to others.

Dorn Hetzel, State College

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man, young boy injured in crash

Man, young boy injured in crash 0:27

Man, young boy injured in crash
Penn State President Eric Barron finds details heart-wrenching and incomprehensible 3:57

Penn State President Eric Barron finds details heart-wrenching and incomprehensible
No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says 3:47

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos