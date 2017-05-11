Catherine Dauler is the sort of person not reliably found on the political landscape these days: a natural-born public servant, always ready to listen, ever prepared to work for the common good.
My wife Kathryn is a Penn State graduate who returned to the area in 1980 to manage a downtown bookstore. I relocated here in 1985. Over the years, we have enjoyed numerous casual but substantive conversations with our neighbor Cathy concerning the challenges that face State College. Her acumen, sense of humor, and understanding of the borough’s inner workings never fail to impress us.
The tireless and successful efforts Cathy put into establishing and preserving traffic diverters indicate her commitment to the welfare of our community. Her ideas for sustaining a thriving downtown business district are informed by both deep theoretical knowledge and considerable thoughtful practice.
Catherine Dauler’s 14 years of experience on the council have manifestly equipped her for the even more demanding job of mayor. State College would be fortunate indeed to have such a thoroughly qualified candidate become its chief executive.
James Morrow, State College
