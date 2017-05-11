Myers a passionate leader

I strongly support the re-election of Evan Myers to Borough Council and urge you to vote for this experienced and principled leader.
Evan is a successful businessman, serving as the chief operating officer for AccuWeather, a global business headquartered right here in the Centre Region. He has used his budgeting experience and business acumen spanning decades to benefit State College residents bringing a disciplined and practical approach to Borough Council. However, Evan knows that government is not a business and needs to work to promote the safety and success of all citizens.
He is passionate about building the best future for State College and knows that can only be accomplished when neighborhoods, businesses, Penn State and students all work together. As a Penn State alumnus and former borough resident, I have seen the positive impact of these groups working together to enhance our community.
Evan works tirelessly to promote policies that treat all members of the community with equity and respect. Recently, he championed resolutions in council and the Centre Region Council of Governments protecting voting rights, the rights of immigrants, people of color and the LGBTQ community. Strong local voices such as Evan’s protecting rights of all our residents are critical in today’s world.
I have known Evan for more than 13 years, working with him at AccuWeather. He’s a passionate, engaging leader who truly cares about people and recognizes the reasons our diverse community is so special.
I urge you to vote for Evan Myers on May 16.
Jonathan Porter, Port Matilda
Comments