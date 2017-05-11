Parks Miller tough on opioids

The opiate epidemic is ravaging our Pennsylvania communities, including Centre County. Stacy Parks Miller understands the severity of this problem and the effect it has on the health and safety of our community.
For the past seven years as DA, she has been fighting this growing and complex problem on multiple fronts. She helped create HOPE (Heroin Opioid Prevention Education initiative) and worked with local police departments to have drop boxes for old medication installed. These drop boxes have already taken nearly 800 pounds of unused drugs off the street.
Stacy is also a founding member of the Drug Court in Centre County. The Drug Court aims to help addicts by putting them through an 18-month program to reduce recidivism and save lives. The court is being funded by assets Stacy seized from bringing down prolific drug dealers.
She advocates for treatment and rehabilitation for those stuck in the grip of addiction while being tough on the drug dealers who are poisoning our community. It would be detrimental to overlook her dedication and experience fighting against this epidemic.
Stacy Parks Miller believes that “one life lost is one too many” and I agree. For the health and safety of our neighbors, loved ones, and community, we must re-elect Stacy Parks Miller on May 16.
Laura Reddington, State College
Comments