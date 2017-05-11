Letters to the Editor

May 11, 2017 12:51 AM

Integrity, principle

I write as a father of three, and a 25-year Centre County civil rights and criminal defense attorney and in strong support of Bernie Cantorna’s candidacy for district attorney.

Bernie has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to serving our community and young people in particular as a decorated rugby coach. As a young lawyer, he chose to use his law degree to serve the indigent and most vulnerable. Throughout his career, Bernie has courageously fought to hold even the most powerful officials accountable when they violate the law or Constitution. This is the most dignified and important calling for a lawyer and a district attorney.

I am voting for Bernie because he is a man of integrity, temperance, empathy and principle. This is the kind of steady and dignified presence our court system needs and deserves.

Andrew Shubin, State College

