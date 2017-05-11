Letters to the Editor

May 11, 2017 12:51 AM

Parks Miller fights for people, animals

Stacy Parks Miller has been a great advocate for animals in Centre County.

She was instrumental in bringing charges against four high-profile cruelty cases in Centre County.

I’ve reached out to her on multiple occasions and she goes the extra mile to assist. She fights for the animals and has supported animal cruelty legislation such as “Angel’s Law,” which would fight for more just penalties for people who neglect or abuse household pets.

She’s a great DA who not only protects the people, but the animals also.

Deb Warner, State College

