On May 16, I will vote for Bernie Cantorna as district attorney of Centre County to restore integrity to the office and the citizens to which it serves.
As DA, Bernie Cantorna will lead a team of 17 staff professionals who are charged with the immense responsibility of enforcing all state criminal laws within Centre County; to work closely with other law enforcement agencies and crime victims in the prosecution of those persons who violate the law in Centre County; and to protect the public by vigorously enforcing the law while at the same time guaranteeing the rights of the accused.
Over the last seven years, the current district attorney has experienced a large turnover in her office, equating to many well-intended people who have had to be oriented and trained at great financial cost to the county and personal cost to the individuals involved.
Bernie Cantorna’s personal demeanor, his wisdom acquired from 18 years of Centre County courtroom experience and his excellent ability to listen and work well with others will serve the office well.
Further, his experience teaching graduate level courses to lawyers and his success as a coach allows him to fully appreciate the importance of creating a positive working environment as well as supporting the team of individuals committing to doing an excellent job for all the citizens of Centre County. I have confidence in Bernie Cantorna to serve Centre County.
Michael Desmond, State College
