Letters to the Editor

May 11, 2017 1:07 AM

Vote Mower and Lafer

Please join me in supporting Steve Mower and Theresa Lafer for Borough Council.

Steve brings his strong management experience, robust advocacy and balanced approach to maintaining State College as a safe, sustainable and strong community for all residents.

Theresa will continue her dedicated service to the borough and her relentless support for neighborhood stability and the pursuit of new local taxing authorities.

Each of these candidates understands the value of respect between all residents and the responsibility of each resident to constructively contribute to the borough’s sustainability and success. Steve Mower and Theresa Lafer are the right choice for Borough Council.

Mark D. Huncik, State College

