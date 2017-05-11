Letters to the Editor

Thumbs up for Black

May 11, 2017 1:07 AM

I would like to endorse and support Michael Black as the next mayor of State College. I have known Michael Black more than 25 years and have known him to be a model citizen and active member of the State College community.

I was an academic adviser in the Penn State College of Education for Michael’s lovely wife Tanya as she matriculated for her degree as a teacher. Tanya — who is now an educator in the State College Area School District — Michael and their talented son Lake have been active members in the community and have shared some of their talents and skills with the community.

I had three children — Victoria, Mia and Drew Jackson — matriculate in the State College School District as well. They have all gone on to success as a result of their academic experiences. Mike and Tanya have shared their cross-cultural experiences as well and I know they will be a big part in bringing the community together in Happy Valley.

I’m sure Mike will follow in the footsteps of our great mayors: Arnold Addison, Bill Welsh and, most recently, Elizabeth Goreham. A vote for Michael Black is a vote for a better community, addressing the concerns of our community.

Andrew Jackson Sr., State College

