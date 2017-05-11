Democratic voters in State College will head to the polls May 16 to vote for Borough Council members.
I am supporting Evan Myers for another term and I encourage all Democrats in the borough to vote for him. I cannot think of anyone better to continue to serve on the council. Evan cares deeply about our community, the residents and PSU students living in the borough. We live in a unique community with unique needs, which Evan has and will continue to meet.
Evan believes that all people of the community should be treated with equality and respect. Evan sponsored resolutions to protect minority and immigrant rights, for a safe and friendly community. He is a PSU graduate and is chief operating officer at AccuWeather. He has extensive local community involvement, serving as chair of the State College Planning Commission, member of the Consolidation Study Commission and Downtown Vision and Strategic Plan Committee. He worked on legislation to ensure fair and affordable housing.
On May 16, please vote to re-elect Evan Myers for State College Borough Council.
Michele McElhaney, State College
