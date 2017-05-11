Bish has leadership skills

I endorse Justin Bish for magisterial district judge and strongly encourage voters in Ferguson, Patton, Halfmoon and northwest College townships to support him.
Bish first honed his leadership skills as an undergraduate student at Penn State as a member of the Presidential Leadership Academy, and then as a first lieutenant in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, where he still serves. Last year, he and I gave a presentation to current PLA students on the meaning of justice to give back to the PLA program. While a student at Penn State Law, I saw Justin use his leadership skills, as a co-founder, to convince the faculty and administration to create the much needed law school’s Veterans and Servicemembers Legal Clinic that provides pro bono legal services to veterans and National Guard members.
After he graduated, while practicing law at McQuaide Blasko, Bish still found time to represent veterans and service members on a pro bono basis and consulted with me on the law school clinic’s cases. From working side-by-side with Bish, I know that he genuinely cares about helping others to obtain justice.
His leadership skills, coupled with his legal knowledge, honesty, integrity and passion to serve make Bish the best candidate in our townships for district judge.
Michele Vollmer, State College
