Big fan of Marshall

As a lifelong resident of neighboring Clearfield County, I have long been a fan of the high quality of government in Centre County. Each election, voters are blessed with a pool of candidates who are truly dedicated public servants and are willing to work for the common good.
On May 16, voters will select candidates for Centre County judge. This is a very important office. If voters continue to seek excellence in their county officials, they should vote for Brian Marshall.
Brian and his family were my neighbors in Clearfield, so I was able to observe Brian from his early years to adulthood. Brian has always been an outstanding individual who was mature way beyond his years. He was a scholar-athlete at Clearfield High School. He later excelled at Penn State, and then at Penn State’s Dickinson School of Law, where he graduated cum laude. When he settled with his family in Centre County, he continued to be involved in his hometown, at the Clearfield Community Pool, where he had worked as a high school and college student. He recently led the planning, fundraising, and renovation of that pool, while still working and raising his family in State College.
As a judge, Brian would continue to have an incredible work ethic, impeccable character, and a judicial temperament, meaning he would always be fair and impartial in his decision making.
If you are looking for excellence in the Centre County judicial system, Brian is your candidate for Centre County judge.
C. Alan Walker, Clearfield
Comments