Marshall is top choice

I have known Brian Marshall professionally and personally for more than 10 years, and am confident he is the best choice to be the next Centre County judge.
Brian and I have worked together as associates in the same law firm, on opposite sides in legal cases, and as members of the local collaborative law group. He is always professional, fair and straightforward. He advocates for his clients while making sure they fully understand the complexities of their individual cases.
Brian has a calm and patient demeanor that benefits him when communicating with clients during highly emotional situations, as is often the case in family law. That demeanor will certainly benefit him on the bench.
Brian has extensive courtroom experience handling a variety of civil and criminal matters. He understands what a judge needs to do and how a judge needs to act. I am confident Brian will serve Centre County with the same intelligence, fairness and compassion that he shows his clients.
Please join me in supporting Brian Marshall for Centre County judge on May 16.
Julia Rater, State College
