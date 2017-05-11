Marshall our best bet

On May 16, Centre County voters will help determine the future of our local judicial system. Brian Marshall has earned the respect of his peers that is unmatched this year. He is the current president of the Centre County Bar Association.
Beyond his leadership and legal experience, he has pursued extensive additional training in areas particularly relevant for a judge. Brian is trained in the non-adversarial approach of collaborative law, is a trained mediator, and is a certified divorce financial analyst, meaning he truly understands the financial challenges faced by both sides.
Further, Brian possesses what is best known as “judicial temperament.” He listens and then speaks in a calm manner. We expect our judges to treat all who come before them with respect and understanding. Brian Marshall will continue our
Centre County judicial tradition of excellence and fairness to all.
I urge you to vote for Brian Marshall on May 16.
Debbie Carder, State College
