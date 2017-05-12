Letters to the Editor

May 12, 2017 12:24 AM

Be a role model

During the liberal arts undergraduate graduation, I witnessed students leaving the ceremony after walking up on stage to be recognized for their achievements.

I have attended many graduation ceremonies at Penn State, but this one really made me think. What was the rush to leave the ceremony? Parents and family members also vacated their seats while others anxiously waited for their students name to be called.

Penn State is in the national news again, sadly, for the death of Timothy Piazza. Our future alumni, please take notice, and be responsible for your actions, which starts from the time you are accepted as a Penn State student until you are dismissed at your graduation ceremony. Be a role model.

Jane Reese, Port Matilda

