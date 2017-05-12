Unhappy with Thompson

As a constituent of Rep. Thompson’s, I am very upset about his vote in favor of the ACHA.
Many doctors, hospitals and major insurers are unified in their opposition to this legislation. The majority of Americans feel similarly, as indicated by recent polling.
It is unfathomable to me that Rep. Thompson chose to support this bill. What was he thinking? Or perhaps “who was he thinking about?” is the more relevant question we should ask.
The people who stand to lose the most as a result of this bill are the people who need the most help, namely low-income women, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. The decision to support a bill that favors the healthy and wealthy will haunt those who voted for it, including Rep. Thompson, on many levels, such as when they see hospitals that serve low-income patients struggle to remain solvent because of cuts to Medicaid funding; when they hear about citizens who face bankruptcy because they cannot afford to pay for necessary medical procedures; when elderly Americans have to choose between food and medical costs; or when people who are coping with an opioid addiction cannot afford rehabilitative care because their premiums are too high due to the fact that opioid addiction will be reclassified as a pre-existing condition.
Rep.Thompson will also feel the effects of his decision to support the ACHA on Election Day. He lost my vote on May 4.
Anne Burgevin,
Pennsylvania Furnace
