An experienced, trusted advocate

The recent tragic event at a local fraternity demonstrates why we need to keep District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller on the job.
It was Stacy Parks Miller who had the foresight to request a grand jury to assist in the investigation that helped uncover the facts surrounding this case. With the assistance of the grand jury and State College police, DA Parks Miller received the information needed to file charges and take the first steps to bring justice to the Piazza family
If your son or daughter was a victim of a crime, who would you want on your side? Would you want someone practicing on your case or would you want an experienced and trusted advocate for you and your family at your time of need.
I urge you to vote for Stacy Parks Miller on May 16.
Deb Stewart,
Ferguson Township
