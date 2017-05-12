Letters to the Editor

May 12, 2017 12:25 AM

Bring dignity back to courthouse

“The prosecutor has more control over life, liberty and reputation than any other person in America.” Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson was right.

Until 2014, I believed in our justice system. Slowly, my trust fell apart and I understood the truth of Justice Jackson’s words.

I learned that in 2012, DA Stacy Parks Miller texted Judge Lunsford during a trial “bitching to him” about how he handled objections, according to a court employee. “An outright lie” according to Parks Miller’s attorney. Judge Lunsford later suddenly dropped out of his retention campaign and resigned.

In February 2015, DA Parks Miller brought legal action against the Bellefonte Police Department. There was “retaliation” and a “conspiracy,” Parks Miller argued. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court denied her petition.

In August 2015, Parks Miller sued Centre County, a judge, a former employee and nine others. The 12 were involved in a politically motivated conspiracy to “destroy her reputation.”

A federal judge found her case “vitriolic” and to be “311 rambling paragraphs … that the reader can barely discern who said what about Parks Miller.

And on and on it goes.

Centre County needs a district attorney who brings dignity back to the courthouse. Vote Bernie Cantorna.

Mary Muirhead, Baltimore

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech 0:40

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech
Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash 0:42

Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash
Man, young boy injured in crash 0:27

Man, young boy injured in crash

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos